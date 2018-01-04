Did Chris Jericho Defeat Kenny Omega At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12?

Kenny Omega was able to retain the IWGP United States Championship against Chris Jericho at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12. Here's the final moments of the match.
Omega's v-trigger lands again, one winged angel hits, pin, 1-2- Jericho grabs the bottom rope and the ref stops his count. Omega heads to the top rope, Jericho shoves him down. Jericho climbs up, Kenny looks like he's going to powerbomb him, but slides under and drops Jericho face-first on the top turnbuckle. You can't escape by Omega, Jericho rolls out of the way of the moonsault. Codebreaker by Jericho! Slow to get the pin, 1-2! Jericho with a Lionsault attempt, Omega throws a chair at him while he hits the ropes, one winged angel on a chair! Omega with the pin, 1-2-3!
