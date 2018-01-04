Who Left NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 With The IWGP Heavyweight Championship?

Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12. Here's how the final moments went down.

Okada looking for the tombstone, Naito able to get out of it, but can't get up. Naito with a step-up enziguri, misses, Okada with another cobra clutch. Destino! He can't get the pin though. Both swing weakly away at each other from the mat, they both stand, back and forth strikes with the crowd yelling for every strike. Okada is fading and Naito slaps the heck out of Okada! He crumbles to the ground and slowly crawls to the corner. Naito charges in, gets scooped up and counters with a spinning hurricanrana. Destino is countered into a rainmaker! Okada holds the wrist though, he looks for another and Destino hits! Pin 1-2-no! That was super close. Naito calls for it again and gets an elbow to the face. Enziguri by Naito. Dropkick by Okada. This has been the story of the match, individual strikes, back and forth. Okada looks for the tombstone and hits it. The champion lifts him up and rainmaker is countered into destino! He goes for another- no! Spinning tombstone by Okada, oh my! Rainmaker hits and flips Naito upside down, pin, 1-2-3!

