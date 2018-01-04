WrestlingInc.com

WWE Superstars Buy A New House (Photos), Next Week's Total Divas Episode (Video), Chris Kanyon

By Marc Middleton | January 04, 2018

- Above is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode, which is part 2 of the big SummerSlam episode.

- Former WWE and WCW star Jim Powers turns 59 years old today. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of the late Chris Kanyon.

The Miz On Not Being Ready For First John Cena Feud, Baron Corbin, His Confidence Level Now, More
- The Miz and wife Maryse recently purchased a new home, as seen in the photos below. The happy couple will be welcoming their first child in a few months, a baby girl. As noted, The Miz will be returning to WWE TV on Monday's RAW in Memphis.

?????? #CastleMarMiz

A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on

