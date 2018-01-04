WWE Superstars Buy A New House (Photos), Next Week's Total Divas Episode (Video), Chris Kanyon

- Above is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode, which is part 2 of the big SummerSlam episode.

- Former WWE and WCW star Jim Powers turns 59 years old today. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of the late Chris Kanyon.

- The Miz and wife Maryse recently purchased a new home, as seen in the photos below. The happy couple will be welcoming their first child in a few months, a baby girl. As noted, The Miz will be returning to WWE TV on Monday's RAW in Memphis.

I got the key to her heart and our new house. #CastleMarMiz ?? ?? ?? @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/cKVU4foj1R — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 3, 2018