Brock Lesnar - Kane Alternate Footage, WWE Hall Of Famer On TV Show Tonight, Reactions To MMC Teams

- Above is alternate footage from the brawl between Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Monday's RAW in Miami. Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar with the title on the line will take place at the January 28th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be appearing on Syfy's "Superstition" series tonight at 11pm EST.

- As noted, the first WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams were announced on Wednesday - Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the first two teams in this new WWE Now video: