WrestlingInc.com

Brock Lesnar - Kane Alternate Footage, WWE Hall Of Famer On TV Show Tonight, Reactions To MMC Teams

By Marc Middleton | January 04, 2018

- Above is alternate footage from the brawl between Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Monday's RAW in Miami. Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar with the title on the line will take place at the January 28th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be appearing on Syfy's "Superstition" series tonight at 11pm EST.

DDP On Vince McMahon Potentially Getting Back Into Football, Helping Justin Credible, Royal Rumble
See Also
DDP On Vince McMahon Potentially Getting Back Into Football, Helping Justin Credible, Royal Rumble

- As noted, the first WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams were announced on Wednesday - Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the first two teams in this new WWE Now video:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top