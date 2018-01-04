Who Will Finn Balor Team With In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge?, Second RAW Team Announced (Video)

Finn Balor & Sasha Banks have been announced as the second RAW team for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which kicks off on January 16th via Facebook Watch. They join RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman as red brand teams confirmed. Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair are the only SmackDown team confirmed as of this writing.

Above is video of the new team with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and below is WWE's announcement: