John Cena Posts Matt Hardy Photo, JBL - Linda McMahon Interview (Video), Finn Balor & Sasha Banks

- Above is new FOX Business video of former WWE Champion JBL interviewing former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, who now works as President Trump's Small Business Association administrator. McMahon and JBL talk about how the department is working to create jobs, fixing the jobs gap, helping veterans find employment and more. The interview aired on FBN's "Making Money" program as JBL filled in for host Charles Payne.

- As noted, Finn Balor and Sasha Banks have been announced as the second RAW team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. They join Braun Strowman & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss plus Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as confirmed teams for the tournament. The Boss and The Demon took to Twitter and tweeted the following on teaming up to win $100,000 for charity. As noted, the 12-episode MMC series will begin airing live on Tuesday, January 16th via Facebook Watch. New twenty-minute episodes will air each week after SmackDown goes off the air, live from the same arena.

- John Cena posted a photo to Instagram of Matt Hardy from his "Broken" days in Impact Wrestling and "Woken" Hardy responded via Twitter. Cena often poses random photos, with no captions, to his Instagram and has used it to tease potential feuds in the past. You can see their exchange below: