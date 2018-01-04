WWE NXT Star Wants To Be Stephanie McMahon's Favorite, DDP - Superstition Clip, Bella Twins Video

- Above is behind-the-scenes video from a Birdiebee photo shoot that The Bella Twins did in Venice Beach last Friday. Nikki Bella notes that she is not wearing her engagement ring because it was being repaired but she was to have it back the next day.

- Several WWE NXT Superstars recently spoke to the WWE website to give their New Year's Resolutions for 2018. The article features resolutions from Zelina Vega with NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, Roderick Strong, Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic, Lacey Evans and Lars Sullivan. Below are the resolutions from Vega, Evans and Sullivan:

Vega: "We've dominated NXT within a matter of five months, but it wasn't without hard work and focus. The new Andrade ["Cien" Almas] understands that it's work to become the champion and work to stay the champion. Our New Year's resolution is to simply stay on top by any means necessary."

Evans: "My New Year's resolution is to master juggling life as a wrestler, a mother and a wife and give all three roles 100 percent of what I have. What is a successful career without a happy family? My family is my fuel and my motivation. I know what I'm capable of, and so do they. My goal is to make sure I set the example for my daughter and show her that anything is possible."

Sullivan: "My New Year's resolutions are as follows: I plan to win an NXT championship. If you're in this business and your goal isn't to win a championship, get out. In fact, I would suggest anyone in my path to just get out anyway — it'll save you the pain and anguish I will cause you. I anticipate this becoming a reality by SummerSlam. Number two, become Stephanie McMahon's favorite wrestler. Mrs. McMahon is a true visionary and pioneer in sports-entertainment. Mrs. McMahon has always been my favorite authority figure by virtue of her principles, values, morals and ethics. I'd love to have the opportunity to compete on Raw, Mrs. McMahon. [Smiles] My third resolution is to put at least two people through a table. I won't lie, when [Killian] Dain splashed me through the table, it hurt, but I liked it. I'd like to share that feeling with others, so they can feel the pure ecstasy and pleasure that I did."

See Also DDP Reveals Who Is On His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be appearing on Syfy's "Superstition" program tonight at 11pm EST. Below is a video preview for the show along with comments from DDP: