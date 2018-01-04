Wrestle Kingdom 12 Attendance, NJPW New Year Dash For Free, January Event Lineup

- Above was the hype video for Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Omega was able to retain the IWGP United States Championship.

- The announced attendance at Wrestle Kingdom 12 was 34,995, which was the best draw since 2015 (36,000).

- NJPW has plenty more shows coming in January that will be airing live on NJPW World. Here's the current lineup:

* New Year Dash - January 5 (4:30am ET / 1:30am PT)

* Fantastica Mania 2018 - January 19, 21, and 22 (All are at 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT)

* The New Beginning - January 27 (4am ET / 1am PT) and January 28 (1am ET / 10pm PT, which will still be on the 27th for the west coast)

- NJPW announced New Year Dash will be shown for free on NJPW World. The show will start early Friday morning at 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT. NJPW said matches will be announced on the show. Wrestling Inc. will have a live viewing party and quick results for this event, join us!