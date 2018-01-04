WWE Couple Attends Blue Man Group Show (Photos), Finn Balor - Sasha Banks Backstage Video, WWE Stock

- As noted, two new teams for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge were announced today - Finn Balor & Sasha Banks, Rusev & Lana. Above is video of Banks and Balor backstage with Renee Young after the announcement. Balor says he's doing the challenge for his nephew as his favorites are Finn and Sasha.

- WWE stock was up 0.36% today, closing at $30.88 per share. Today's high was $32.34 and the low was $30.85.

- SmackDown Superstars Jimmy Uso and Naomi received the VIP treatment at a Blue Man Group showing in Orlando on Wednesday night. Naomi tweeted the following on the show: