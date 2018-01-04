WrestlingInc.com

WWE Couple Attends Blue Man Group Show (Photos), Finn Balor - Sasha Banks Backstage Video, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 04, 2018

- As noted, two new teams for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge were announced today - Finn Balor & Sasha Banks, Rusev & Lana. Above is video of Banks and Balor backstage with Renee Young after the announcement. Balor says he's doing the challenge for his nephew as his favorites are Finn and Sasha.

Steve Austin Loves Sasha Banks' Gimmick, Austin And Sasha Talk Coming Up With Their Characters
See Also
Steve Austin Loves Sasha Banks' Gimmick, Austin And Sasha Talk Coming Up With Their Characters

- WWE stock was up 0.36% today, closing at $30.88 per share. Today's high was $32.34 and the low was $30.85.

- SmackDown Superstars Jimmy Uso and Naomi received the VIP treatment at a Blue Man Group showing in Orlando on Wednesday night. Naomi tweeted the following on the show:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top