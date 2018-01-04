Impact Wrestling Results (1/4): Multiple Title Matches, Loser Leaves Impact, Allie - Laurel Van Ness

Welcome to our live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show:

- American Top Team head in with Dan Lambert, but Lambert looks like he's doing this match against James Storm on his own. We get a preview of all the big matches tonight, including Eli Drake defending the Impact Global Championship against Alberto El Patron.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Trevor Lee (c) w/ Caleb Konley (X Division Championship)

Back and forth action early on, couple pin attempts that barely even get a one-count. Lee bails to the outside, Ishimori fakes a dive to the outside, Lee gets back in the ring, tosses Ishimori to the apron, he goes for a springboard, but Konley pulls him down to the floor. Lee hops to the apron and punts Ishimori right in the mug. Referee distracted again as Konley pounds away on the challenger before tossing him back inside. Lee goes for a pin, two.

Ishimori springboards in and crushes Lee, charges towards the corner, double knees, and then a double stomp, pin, two-count. Handspring crossbody that Lee reverses and slams Ishimori into the mat. Ref starts up a 10-count and gets to 8. Both swing away at each other as we head to break.

Lee goes for a release suplex, Ishimori flips out of it. Handspring kick lands, pin, two. Ishimori up top, jumps, rolls through, another roll-up, two. Lee with a sit-down powerbomb, two! Ishimori reverses out of a couple of Lee's moves, drives both knees right into Lee's face, goes for a 540 splash, hits it, 1-2-3.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall to win the X Division Championship

- Hype promo for the upcoming Eli Drake and Alberto El Patron match.

- Dezmond Xavier is waiting backstage for Ishimori and congratulates him. Then he reminds the new champion that the last time they faced off, Xavier won. He wants another shot and Ishimori agrees.

- Random building, Konnan has the side of his face taped up after getting a fireball in the face from Sami Callihan, he's not happy and wants revenge! LAX vs. oVe later tonight.

- Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell talks to James Storm who says he is this company and he's given everything he has to Impact and pro wrestling. He fully expects to send Dan Lambert back to Florida. Storm says Lambert isn't fighting just him, but everyone in the back that he takes time to help out.

EC3 (c) vs. Matt Sydal vs. Fallah Bahh (Impact Grand Championship)

Round 1 gets going with EC3 going right after Bahh, Sydal with a roll-up, only one. Bahh hits a doube clothesline. "Bahh! Bahh!" chant gets going early. Couple body slams by Bahh. Sydal attempts a pin on EC3, Bahh just rolls over both guys and smiles afterwards. Bahh throws EC3 in the corner, runs in, gets kicked, big chops by EC3. EC3 put down, but Sydal tries to slow Bahh down, gets tossed out of the ring. Leg drop on EC3, hip toss, Bahh drags EC3 over to the corner, climbs up, but EC3 rolls out of the ring as the round comes to a close.

Bahh (1), EC3 (0), Sydal (0)

Sydal and EC3 go right after Bahh and send him to the floor. Sydal looks to fly, but EC3 strikes from behind. Sydal with a bunch of kicks, goes for a pin, two. "EC3!" chant breaks out. Clothesline by the champion, he lift Sydal up and throws him down on Bahh. EC3 goes out to the floor and destroys both opponents, big DDT on Bahh. EC3 throws Sydal back in the ring. Spin kick by Sydal, pin, two. EC3 with a release exploder suplex, smashes Sydal in the corner. EC3 with a final boot to Bahh's face, who got no offense in that round.

Bahh (1), EC3 (1), Sydal (0)

All three men back in the ring, EC3 tries for a suplex, but Bahh hits a crossbody to drop both guys. "Bahh! Bahh!" chant. EC3 tries to roll Bahh from underneath and Bahh just sits himself down on EC3, pin, Sydal breaks up the pin. Sydal goes up top hits double knees on Bahh, pin, two. Sydal with kicks to both Bahh and EC3. TK3 connects on Sydal. Bahh hits a samoan drop on EC3. Sydal in the corner and gets squished by Bahh. Bahh heads up again, but EC3 dumps him all the way to the floor, rough landing. Sydal with a knee strike on EC3, goes to the top rope, Bahh shakes the ropes, Sydal gets up again shooting star press, cover, but runs out of time.

EC3 (2), Bahh (1), Sydal (0)

Winner: EC3 wins via split decision to retain the Impact Grand Championship

- Moose heads into the building and KM with a sneak attack, hammering him with a chair.

- Backstage, McKenzie talks with the number one contender for the Knockouts Championship, Allie. She's asked how she feels about this and Allie says she can't believe she's here and if she was asked this a year ago, she wouldn't believe it. Getting more pumped up, she says this is her time and from the side comes Knockouts Champion, Laurel Van Ness. She stomps away at Allie and throws her into some backstage equipment.

James Storm vs. Dan Lambert (Career vs. Career No Holds Barred Match)

Lambert does a whole lot of yelling before the match, but in comes American Top Team and they each get a shot at Storm. Lashley with a spinebuster, Lambert jumps in for a pin, two. Storm fights off everyone and superkicks Lashley down. Lambert is the only guy standing now. "Cowboy! Cowboy!" chant. Storm gets his hands on Lambert, but KM comes in with a beer bottle and smacks Storm in the back of the head. Lambert tries for a pin and Storm still kicks out! Double beer bottle smash on Storm's head, Lambert goes for yet another pin, and finally we get a three-count.

Winner: Dan Lambert via Pinfall (James Storm is gone from Impact Wrestling)

- Backstage, a bunch of wrestlers gather and give a round of applause for Storm as he gives hugs and shakes hands. He then calls family and lets them know he's coming home.

- We see a number of clips showing the origin of Abyss and Joseph Park and some of their segments from over the years.

Chandler Park vs. Jon Bolen

This is the in-ring debut of Chandler, who gets absolutely destroyed in the early moments of the match. Bolen with a big body slam as the crowd chants "Chandler! Chandler!" Bolen charges the corner, Chandler moves, and hits a back body drop. He celebrates with Joseph, but Bolen comes over and kicks Chandler. He then says "Screw you!" to Joseph Park and his Grandma! Joseph punches him in the face, Chandler rolls up Bolen and gets the win.

Winner: Chandler Park via Pinfall

- Backstage, Sydal said EC3 was able to put yet another intermediary between them, to stay just far enough away. Sydal says he felt like tonight was a win to him, and wants to ditch the judges and have people question everything. Think for yourselves!

- Promo with Alberto El Patron and Eli Drake, Patron says Drake isn't the real champion because he was stripped. Drake agrees with Patron that he is a "Paper Champion" because he makes all of the paper (money). Patron says he will rise and will become champion again, so Drake can no longer run from him. Patron was super serious throughout his interview, Drake on the more cocky/funny side.

Alberto El Patron vs. Eli Drake (c) (Impact Global Championship)

We head to a Wrestle Pro event in New Jersey to see these two already beating each other up. Action spills out to the floor with Patron hitting a DDT on the ramp. The fight ends up going into the crowd and up into the stands. The lighting for his is awful and the building is not even half full (commentary mentions there was a bad storm that night). Some weapons are used as these two make their way back to ringside. Drake slams Patron's head on the announce table, chokes him with the apron, rolls him into the ring, pin, two. Back and forth action when Drake tries to hit Patron with the title, swings, misses, and drops the title. Patron drops Drake on the title, pin, two. Minor referee bump, Drake connects with the title, pin, and gets the victory.

Winner: Eli Drake via Pinfall to retain the Impact Global Championship

- After the match, Eli Drake gloats about defeating Patron and remaining Impact Global Champion.

oVe (c) vs. LAX (Impact World Tag Team Championship - If LAX loses, they are gone from Impact)

Things start quick with fighting breaking out all over the Impact Zone. They finally get into the ring, Jake getting the best of Santana with Ortiz still down on the outside. Dave tagged in and chops away at Santana, oVe in full control of this thing as we head to break.

Santana with a nice cutter as we return from break. He looks to tag out, but Ortiz still crawling around on the floor. "LAX!" chant from the crowd. Jake pops Santana from the outside, Dave then drops Santana in the middle of the ring, pin, two. Ortiz finally makes his way to the ring. Jake tagged in and punches away at his opponent, pin, two. Santana fights off oVe, DDT hits, and he tags in Ortiz. He crushes Dave in the corner, dodges Jake who hits his brother. Ortiz then picks Jake up and death valley driver into his brother.

Ortiz catches Jake on the second rope, Dave from behind, powerbomb/blockbuster lands clean. Jake with the pin, 1-2-no! All seeing eye attempt, Santana shows up and knocks Jake down on the top rope. Ortiz death valley driver. Jake and Santana both on the top rope, Santana tries for a splash and Jake hits a midair cutter to halt Santana. Ortiz and Jake in the ring now, choping away at each other. Street sweeper on Jake, pin, 1-2-3!

Winners: LAX via Pinfall to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship

- Post-match, LAX celebrates in the crowd.