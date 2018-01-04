Spoilers: Two Big Gimmick Matches And More Set For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Philadelphia', Updated Card

We noted before that Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black was planned for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event that takes place on January 27th during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. NXT General Manager William Regal announced at tonight's tapings that the match will be held under Extreme Rules.

Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain in singles action plus a Steel Cage match with SAnitY's Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era were also set up at tonight's tapings.

Below is the updated spoiler card for Takeover. Stay tuned for more updates from the tapings.

NXT Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

Extreme Rules Match

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain