WrestlingInc.com

Title Changes Hands On Tonight's Episode Of Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2018

Taiji Ishimori won the Impact X Division Championship against Trevor Lee on tonight's episode of Impact.

This is Ishimori's first time winning the title. Lee won it back in August against Sonjay Dutt. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top