Title Changes Hands On Tonight's Episode Of Impact

Taiji Ishimori won the Impact X Division Championship against Trevor Lee on tonight's episode of Impact.
This is Ishimori's first time winning the title. Lee won it back in August against Sonjay Dutt. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:
.@TLee910's kick is up... and good! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/tPBtLRm8mY— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 5, 2018
.@TLee910 reverses @taiji_ishimori in midair #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/xkG408oDZi— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 5, 2018
.@taiji_ishimori goes 450 to capture the X-Division Championship! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/PxoQLVeHCv— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 5, 2018
Congratulations @taiji_ishimori your NEW X-Division Champion!!! pic.twitter.com/xYgpItOd6q— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2018