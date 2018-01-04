WrestlingInc.com

New Tag Team Champions Crowned On Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2018

LAX (Ortiz and Santana) won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against oVe (Dave and Jake Crist) on tonight's episode of Impact. Had LAX lost the match, they would have had to leave Impact Wrestling.

This is Ortiz and Santana's second time winning the titles. oVe won them back in August against LAX. Be sure to check out our results from tonight's show!

You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos above and below:

