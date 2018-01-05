NJPW Star Rejects Joining The Bullet Club At New Year Dash, New Challenger For Kenny Omega?

During today's NJPW New Year Dash, Kenny Omega made the save for Kota Ibushi after Cody tried to attack the NJPW Star after a 5-on-5 tag match. The two shoved and yelled at each other, but eventually Cody left the ring. Omega then got on the microphone and said he was sick of the in-fighting in the Bullet Club and thought the way to fix that would be to bring in a new member, "Switchblade" Jay White.

Omega said he's seen the potential in White and wanted him to join the group, handing him a Bullet Club shirt. White thought it over for a moment, put the shirt on, did "too sweet," which Omega said they don't do anymore. The two hugged and then White dropped Omega in the middle of the ring, taking the shirt back off, and rejecting the offer. This will most likely set up Omega's next challenger for his IWGP United States Championship.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below are videos of what happened between the Bullet Club and Jay White: