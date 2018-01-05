WrestlingInc.com

Title Change At Tonight's NJPW New Year Dash

By Joshua Gagnon | January 05, 2018

Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship against Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Beretta on tonight's NJPW New Year Dash.

This is Tonga and Fale's third (Loa's second) time winning the titles. Yano, Ishii, and Beretta won them last night at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in a gauntlet match. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top