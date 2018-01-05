Title Change At Tonight's NJPW New Year Dash

Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship against Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Beretta on tonight's NJPW New Year Dash.

This is Tonga and Fale's third (Loa's second) time winning the titles. Yano, Ishii, and Beretta won them last night at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in a gauntlet match. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below: