Chris Jericho Attacks Top NJPW Star At NJPW New Year Dash

At the end of NJPW New Year Dash, the team of Los Ingobernables de Japon celebrated their win over CHAOS. As the team was heading out, Chris Jericho showed up and attacked Tetsuya Naito from behind. Here's how it went down.

Event looks to be over and Chris Jericho shows up to attack Naito from behind. Young Lions and LIJ come out to separate them, but Naito runs across the ring to strike. Naito then spits at Jericho and does his tranquilo pose in the middle of the ring, Jericho pounces on him. They get separated again. Jericho at ringside, throwing things into the ring and destroys the Japanese announce table as security takes him out. Naito grabs a chair and goes to throw it at Jericho, instead sets it down in the ring and sits, with his back to Jericho.

