Baron Corbin Responds To Another Fan Hair Joke, Fans On Men's Rumble Participants, WWE DVD Trailer

- WWE's Best of RAW and SmackDown 2017 DVD has been pushed up to a February 6th release date instead of February 27th. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, above is the trailer for the three-disc DVD.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has a better shot at winning the men's Royal Rumble match - John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura or Baron Corbin. As of this writing, 49% voted for Cena while 20% voted for Nakamura, 20% for Balor, 6% for Orton, 3% for Elias and 2% for Corbin.
- Baron Corbin took to Twitter this week and blasted a fan who responded to his Royal Rumble comments with a knock on how Corbin is balding. This is the second time in the last month that Corbin has responded to a hair diss. You can see the exchange below:
People tried to take away everything I earned last year. After I win the #RoyalRumble match, I'm taking away every one of your hopes and dreams. I'm taking the main event of @WrestleMania. #RumbleForAll— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 3, 2018
Why do people who look like this, always try to insult some one else's looks? Dude you should really stay in your lane. Keep living the life where nobody knows who you are. I'll do me pic.twitter.com/BABOTlpUsz— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 4, 2018