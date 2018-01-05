WrestlingInc.com

Enzo Amore's WWE MMC Replacement, Former WWE Star Teases Huge Announcement, Rockstar Spud Update

By Marc Middleton | January 05, 2018

- In another sign that Rockstar Spud will be signing with WWE soon, the latest episode of his "I'm With Spud" series on the Highspots Wrestling Network is billed as what may be the last episode. Above is a preview from the show, featuring guest Hornswoggle.

- The WWE website has confirmed that Apollo Crews will be replacing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in the Mixed Match Challenge. More teams should be announced today. As noted, Enzo is being replaced due to the flu that he's been suffering from, even though he's been cleared to wrestle.

Jack Swagger On WWE Pay Fluctuating With Start And Stop Pushes, Signing With Bellator, His MMA Debut
- Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger says he has a big announcement coming on Monday. He tweeted:

