WrestlingInc.com

Dana Brooke Props From Ex-WWE Star, Shayna Baszler's WWE NXT TV Debut Opponent, 1996 RAW Intro Mash

By Marc Middleton | January 05, 2018

- As seen above, WWE posted the 1996 RAW intro with modern-day Superstars to promote the 25th Anniversary of WWE's flagship show.

WWE Legends Confirmed To Be At WWE RAW 25th Anniversary
See Also
WWE Legends Confirmed To Be At WWE RAW 25th Anniversary

- As noted, Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler will make her WWE NXT in-ring debut on next Wednesday's episode. Her opponent will be Dakota Kai, who also competed in The Mae Young Classic. Kai made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by tournament winner Kairi Sane.

- Dana Brooke and former WWE star Terri Runnels had the following Twitter exchange in response to a tweet on Dana's new gimmick with Titus Worldwide being compared to Terri's Alexandra York gimmick in WCW. They wrote:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top