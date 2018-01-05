Top Star Announced As 'Special Guest' For Final WWE PPV Before WrestleMania 34

The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH has announced that free agent John Cena will be appearing as a "Special Guest" at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

It was previously announced by the arena that the main event of Fastlane will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with the title on the line. No word yet on if that match will actually take place. Styles is set to defend against Owens and Zayn in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Fastlane, which is a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, will take place on March 11th. This is the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.

