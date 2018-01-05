WrestlingInc.com

Top Star Announced As 'Special Guest' For Final WWE PPV Before WrestleMania 34

By Marc Middleton | January 05, 2018

The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH has announced that free agent John Cena will be appearing as a "Special Guest" at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

It was previously announced by the arena that the main event of Fastlane will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with the title on the line. No word yet on if that match will actually take place. Styles is set to defend against Owens and Zayn in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Fastlane, which is a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, will take place on March 11th. This is the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.

John Cena On How Fans Would React If He Turned Heel
See Also
John Cena On How Fans Would React If He Turned Heel

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top