Current ROH Title Holder Causes WWE Speculation, WWE NXT #1 Contenders Match To Air, Cesaro's Pick

By Marc Middleton | January 05, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Cesaro giving a plug to his WWE Photo Shoot episode.

Cesaro Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon After His 'Brass Ring' Comments
- A #1 contenders match to determine the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" opponents for NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish will take place on the January 17th NXT episode. It will be The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain with the winners going on to Takeover.

- Ring of Honor star Silas Young, who currently holds the ROH TV Title, tweeted the following last night and caused a lot of speculation on a potential run with WWE. He wrote:

