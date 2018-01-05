Current ROH Title Holder Causes WWE Speculation, WWE NXT #1 Contenders Match To Air, Cesaro's Pick

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Cesaro giving a plug to his WWE Photo Shoot episode.

- A #1 contenders match to determine the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" opponents for NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish will take place on the January 17th NXT episode. It will be The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain with the winners going on to Takeover.

- Ring of Honor star Silas Young, who currently holds the ROH TV Title, tweeted the following last night and caused a lot of speculation on a potential run with WWE. He wrote:

Been in Florida since new year's day and I just realized my contract expired and im a free agent holding some important gold!! Weather is s--tty, if only there was something else to do in the Orlando area. — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) January 4, 2018

@KOllomani contributed to this article.