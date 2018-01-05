RAW Superstar To Campaign For Kane, Nia Jax - The Bella Twins Bonus Scene (Video), WWE 2K18 Patches

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip for this week with Nia Jax talking to The Bella Twins about her bad experience at a mixer for singles. Next Wednesday's episode will feature Nia going on a date with a New York City fireman.

- Matt Hardy will be campaigning for Glenn "Kane" Jacobs at a rally on Thursday, January 25th in Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs is hoping to become Mayor of Knox County later this year. Tickets for the event will be sold for $25 in advance or $35 at the door. You can visit the Facebook page for Jacobs' campaign for details on how to purchase tickets. The page wrote the following on Hardy's appearance:

"We understand that this is during the work/school week and that you may be tired when you arrive...but we promise, by the time you leave....you will be WOKEN!!!!

Tickets will be $25 in advance OR $35 at the door. Tickets will be limited so be sure to purchase ahead of time or your chance to meet Matt Hardy will be DELETED!"

- WWE Games announced WWE 2K18 patches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this week. Details are in the tweet below: