WWE Star Addresses Criticism For Praising Wrestle Kingdom 12

Wrestle Kingdom 12 was positively reviewed by many fans and wrestlers who watched it. For the first time in over 20 years, Chris Jericho stepped into a New Japan ring, and this was also the first time he competed in a non-WWE match since 1999. The event was able to garner new spectators, as well as allow wrestlers from other companies to show their appreciation of the matches that occurred.

One of those names is current SmackDown Live talent Tye Dillinger. While in NXT, Dillinger was one of the most popular talents, but his win-loss record did not reflect the level of fan support. He made his main roster debut as the 10th entrant of the 2017 Royal Rumble, and received a resounding ovation. However, since then, his record has mirrored when he competed for NXT.

Dillinger made it very known that he was excited to watch New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event. After initially putting over Jushin "Thunder" Liger, who was in the New Japan Rumble, Dillinger received a comment that his Wrestle Kingdom tweets will put him further down the card. Dillinger responded, "For watching wrestling? You guys take this whole 'other company' thing wayyyyy to (sic) seriously. Enjoy the wrestling. ALL of it."

After praising the Japanese crowd, as well as the Cody vs. Ibushi, Goto vs. Suzuki, and Four-Way Jr. Heavyweight Title matches, Dillinger commented on if anyone else in the WWE showed interest in the event.

Absolutely. Some have performed there and many of us have friends in NJPW. But overall, we all love the business. https://t.co/3L0j06tha3 — TEN ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 4, 2018

Speaking highly about the rest of the card, particularly stating that Hiroshi Tanahashi is a "rockstar," Dillinger thanked the fans for tweeting live with him.

"I really enjoyed #WrestleKingdom12 from top to bottom," wrote Dillinger. "Thanks to all who kept the chat alive through the night and thanks for supporting what we all love."

When asked by a fan of his thoughts about people criticizing him for tweeting during Wrestle Kingdom and putting over New Japan, here was his response,