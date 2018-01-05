Cody Rhodes Comments On Latest Flare-Up With Kenny Omega

At the New Year's Dash event following Wrestle Kingdom 12, there was a 10-man match between Bullet Club members Cody, Chase Owens, Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, and Lao Tongo against Kushida, Kota Ibushi, Dave Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Ryusuke Taguchi. The conclusion of the match was The Bullet Club winning the match, and Cody going after Ibushi to avenge for his loss at Wrestle Kingdom.

As noted, The Bullet Club were about to gang attack Ibushi in the ring, Kenny Omega ran in and stopped them. He then got in an intense shoving face-off with Cody, emphasizing that he is the leader of the faction. Cody later tweeted that things got heated, and he apologized.

Things got heated. I apologized. It's over. https://t.co/XTd3b1Bnou — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 5, 2018

When Cody and Bullet Club cleared the ring, Omega grabbed a mic, as seen in the video above, and shared his thoughts on what will relieve the tension.

"I am sick of the in-fighting. I am sick of the Bullet Club talking behind everyone's back. This group, the Bullet Club, hasn't been whole for a long time," said Omega. "We need unity, we need to be a team again. Bullet Club needs to be number one. No more fighting. And so, I have an idea. I know exactly what we need. Switchblade! Jay White."

White then entered the ring and Omega added, "Jay, I've always seen the potential. I've always known what you could be. You could have the world. You remind me of 'The Cleaner,' Kenny Omega, in 2015. Look at you. You're the complete package. And so, Switchblade: I would like to honor you. Bullet Club, Switchblade. Welcome to The Club."

Jay White put on the Bullet Club shirt, then threw up the "Two Sweet" gesture. Omega told him to put that down, because they are not allowed to use that anymore. White celebrated with Omega, then turned on him by executing his Blade Runner finishing move. White told Omega that he is gunning for his IWGP United States Championship, before running away after other Bullet Club members came back to the ring.