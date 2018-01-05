First WWE 205 Live Exclusive Event Canceled

The first of three WWE 205 Live non-televised live events has been canceled. The Ryan Center on the campus of the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI announced today that the Friday, January 19th event has been canceled due to "routing and scheduling issues."

WWE still has the January 20th event in Lowell, Massachusetts and the January 21st event in Poughkeepsie, New York scheduled.

As we've noted, matches scheduled for these events include Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax as special referee plus non-cruiserweight action with Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt.

You can check out their announcement below: