Impact Wrestling Garners Best Audience In Over Four Months

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, the first show of 2018 with The LAX winning the Impact Tag Team Titles from oVe in the main event, drew 309,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 285,000 viewers and the best number going back to the August 17th, 2017 show, which drew 320,000 viewers. This was a loaded show that also saw Taiji Ishimori capture the X Division Title from Trevor Lee, Ethan Carter III retain the Impact Grand Title over Fallah Bahh & Matt Sydal, Eli Drake retain the Global Title over Alberto El Patron and James Storm lose a Career vs. Career No Holds Barred match to Dan Lambert of American Top Team.

Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #110.

The two NBA games topped the night in the 18-49 demographic while the NBA and the usual cable news programs drew the most viewers. It's worth noting that Impact numbers have continued to increase since NFL's Thursday Night Football ended on December 14th. The December 7th episode drew 226,000 viewers while the December 14th episode drew 161,000, the December 21st episode drew 269,000 and the December 28th episode drew 285,000. They averaged 244,200 viewers per episode in November.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily