Shayna Baszler Gets Aggressive At The WWE PC (Video), Natalya On Going To WrestleMania 34, Cesaro

- Above is the latest episode of "Clash with Cesaro" from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring appearances by Goldust, Curt Hawkins and Cathy Kelley.

- Natalya's latest column for The Calgary Sun can now be found at this link, discussing the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match that takes place later this month. She ended the blog like this:

Being able to compete in our own Royal Rumble allows the entire WWE Women's division to feel equality like we never have before. That feeling is truly empowering, and marks a pivotal moment in the WWE Women's evolution. I am excited to be a part of history. The cherry on top for this Canadian girl would be to carry on the excellence of the Hart family members who came before me and to win the Royal Rumble and get my shot at being a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. WrestleMania, here I come!

- Shayna Baszler posted this video from the WWE Performance Center today, mocking talents while they were training. She ends up getting aggressive with Jessie Elaban, who signed with the company last year. As noted, Baszler will make her WWE NXT TV debut on next Wednesday's show in a match against Dakota Kai.