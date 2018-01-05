WWE Star At The White House (Photos), Hideo Itami's Match For WWE 205 Live Events, WWE - India Video

- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is new video of WWE Superstars in New Delhi, India for the live event Supershow that took place last month, featuring Triple H going over Jinder Mahal in the main event.

- Hideo Itami vs. Ariya Daivari has been announced for the non-televised WWE 205 Live events that take place on January 20th in Lowell, MA and January 21st in Poughkeepsie, NY. Matches previously announced include Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt and Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax as the special referee. As noted earlier, it was announced today that the first scheduled 205 Live show of that tour, scheduled for January 19th in Kingston, RI, has been canceled. The Ryan Center noted that the event was nixed due to "routing & scheduling issues" but speculation is that ticket sales were low.

- Titus O'Neil and his family are currently on vacation in Washington, DC. As seen in the photos below, the family received a VIP tour of the home of WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States, Donald Trump. Titus tweeted the following on the tour:

Family Vacation in Washington DC. First Stop taking a Stroll throughout the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/N2AGp1BsCt — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 5, 2018