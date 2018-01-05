Charlotte spoke with The Times of India on who she thinks will win the Women's Royal Rumble match, her WWE career highlight, and Sara Amato. Here are some of the highlights:

The impact of NXT Assistant Head Trainer, Sara Amato:

"[Sara] Amato has had a huge impact. She was the first ever female brought in to work with the women wrestlers at the performance center. Her knowledge, her experience is immense, and she has wrestled all over the world. Being able to know what we go through as females in a male-dominated industry helped all of us a lot. I think she is one of the key elements to what changed in the women's division. A few years ago, when FCW changed in to NXT and then NXT had its first-ever TakeOver pay-per-view, she had a big part to play. Just having a female presence in meetings, and having someone qualified as her, I think our collective effort and having her on our team made the difference."

Her pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"There are so many. Actually, it is a tough question. I would say from RAW brand, Bayley is a fighter. Anyone who has followed her career would know she never gives up and she is the lovable underdog. From SmackDown, I would have to go with my best friend Becky Lynch, but personally I don't want to face her at WrestleMania. She has shown that whenever she is knocked down, she gets right up. There are a lot of women in the division who are capable of winning. Sasha could win, Asuka could 100 percent win that."

The highlight of her WWE career:

"Up until few weeks ago, it was WrestleMania 32 facing Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch and winning the first ever RAW women's championship after we re-branded the division. But a few weeks ago, I won the SmackDown championship in my home town of Charlotte, North Carolina. It had been hard couple of months for my family and winning the title against Natalya and my dad coming out in the end was very emotional."

Charlotte also discussed the best women's match of 2017 and Asuka on the main roster. You can read the full interview by clicking here.