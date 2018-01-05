Kenny Omega And Chris Jericho On Their Match, NJPW US Show Tickets, Wrestle Kingdom 12 Attendance

- Above is a look at NJPW's 2018, including events like The New Beginning, New Japan Cup 2018, Best of the Super Jr., and G1 Climax 28.

- As noted, NJPW will be returning to the U.S. on March 25 in Long Beach, California at the Walter Pyramid. Today, they announced tickets for USA: Strong Style Evolved will go on sale on January 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Ticket prices range from $50-$200 and the ticket sale site will be announced soon.

- According to F4WOnline, Wrestle Kingdom 12 was seen by 43,000 total fans at the Tokyo Dome, the largest audience to watch pro wrestling in Japan in around 15 years. The initial 34,995 number was for paying fans only. This was considered a near sell-out, due to the stage and ring configuration used by NJPW.

- As noted, Kenny Omega retained his IWGP United States Championship against Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Afterwards, both wrestlers commented on the match with Omega saying it "Was a fight with no clear victor. Sometimes, those are the best ones." The next night at New Year Dash, Omega attempted to recruit Jay White to the Bullet Club and ended up getting attacked by White. As the show closed, Jericho ended up attacking Naito, setting up a potential match between them down the line.