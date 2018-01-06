Sound Off: If The Undertaker Returns, Who Should Be His Opponent At WrestleMania 34?

WWE announced The Undertaker will be making an appearance on the 25th anniversary of Raw on January 22, 2018. This will be his first WWE TV appearance since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last April, and also began the rumor mill regarding Undertaker returning at WrestleMania 34 for another match.

Today's question is simply, if he returns, who would you pick for Undertaker's opponent?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

