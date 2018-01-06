- Above, Cathy Kelley explained how fans can check out the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which premieres on January 16th, on Facebook Watch via mobile and desktop. On your mobile device, you open the Facebook App and click on the "Watch" tab on the bottom, and then search for "WWE Mixed Match Challenge." Without the App, you can simply go to facebook.com/WWEMixedMatchChallenge/. For the past few days, WWE has been announcing teams for the tournament, here's the updated list.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer, Jacqueline, turns 54 years old. Jacqueline is a two-time WWE Women's Champion and even won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, defeating Chavo Guerrero after he issued an open challenge on an episode of SmackDown in 2004.

See Also Kane On Feeling 'Outgunned' Against Brock Lesnar And Braun Strowman

- Luke Gallows showed his support for "Good Brother" Kane as he continues his run for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Kane is scheduled to take on Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, at the Royal Rumble.