NJPW Star Joins Faction, Okada Wrestling Kingdom 12 Video, 5 Stars To Watch In ROH

- Above is the entrance video used before IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, came out for his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Tetsuya Naito. Okada was able to retain the title via pinfall after just over 36 minutes.

- Ring of Honor posted an article picking five wrestlers to watch in 2018. The group included: Shane Taylor, Kelly Klein, Matt Taven, Flip Gordon, and at number one, Punisher Martinez.

See Also Chris Jericho Attacks Tetsuya Naito At NJPW New Year Dash

- Earlier today, At the post-Wrestle Kingdom 12 press conference, it was announced Jay White would be joining CHAOS after turning down Kenny Omega's invite to the Bullet Club at New Year Dash. In the video below (around the 37:00 mark), White talks about why he decided to go with CHAOS.

"Since I came back, there's always a lot of speculation about if I was going to join a group or not," White said. "See, the way things work over here in New Japan is you can't always do it alone. Not completely, anyway. So, if I'm going to take on the Bullet Club - I'm not delusional - I know that I can't do that by myself."