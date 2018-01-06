Jeff Jarrett And Jerry Lawler Wrestle At NBA Game, GFW Star Tweets Cesaro Throwback, Bate Vs. Dunne

- Above is the full WWE UK Championship match between Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Among WWE's best 2017 matches, this one landed at number three.

- At last night's Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, Jeff Jarrett faced Jerry Lawler in about a five minute match in a small wrestling ring. In the videos below, the two did some trash talking about each other's cities (Memphis and Nashville) and Jarrett got the win, after hitting Lawler over the back with a guitar.

Jeff Jarrett is a few minutes away from making his in-ring return against Jerry Lawler in Memphis.

Jeff Jarrett just stole the Grizzlyweight Championship away from Jerry Lawler!



You're lucky Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica have a game to call Double J!

- GFW Star, Ethan Page (also known as Chandler Park) went through his MySpace page and dug up an old photo of Cesaro before his WWE days. Seeing the photo, Cesaro responded, "Oh wow... I somehow look older back then!"

Oh man. Found my MySpace Page!



Enjoy this one internet!



Sorry Cesaro