Jeff Jarrett And Jerry Lawler Wrestle At NBA Game, GFW Star Tweets Cesaro Throwback, Bate Vs. Dunne

By Joshua Gagnon | January 06, 2018

- Above is the full WWE UK Championship match between Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Among WWE's best 2017 matches, this one landed at number three.

- At last night's Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, Jeff Jarrett faced Jerry Lawler in about a five minute match in a small wrestling ring. In the videos below, the two did some trash talking about each other's cities (Memphis and Nashville) and Jarrett got the win, after hitting Lawler over the back with a guitar.

- GFW Star, Ethan Page (also known as Chandler Park) went through his MySpace page and dug up an old photo of Cesaro before his WWE days. Seeing the photo, Cesaro responded, "Oh wow... I somehow look older back then!"

