Seth Rollins On 'CrossFit Jesus' Moniker, Training Differently Than Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins spoke with ESPN about CrossFit, how it's become a new way for wrestlers to train outside of the ring, and the "CrossFit Jesus" nickname he's been given. Here are some of the highlights:

Looking for a training regiment that fit his body type and in-ring style better:

"I'm 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. I have to move around in the ring a lot. I can't be like a Braun Strowman or an Andre the Giant. They kind of get to just stand there and throw bodies around. I'm the body that gets thrown around. I figured it would behoove me to maybe put some of this into my training. And the more and more I got into it, the more and more I started to fall in love with the training paradigm."

"CrossFit Jesus" nickname:

"I think I bear a striking resemblance to the western version of Jesus Christ of Nazareth facially with my own beard and long hair and stuff like that. And I'm always talking about CrossFit, so somewhere along the line, somebody put that together and came up with the CrossFit Jesus moniker, which is fantastic. I think it's wonderful. It's funny, and it's correct, and my wrestling school made a T-shirt out of it."

See Also Former TNA Wrestler Says The Shield Took Their Gimmick

Using CrossFit in his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy to help train the next generation of wrestlers:

"I'm trying to basically start a new wave in functional training with wrestling, with professional wrestling. I just think it's the best foot to start off on. At least after three months, they're going to have some idea of the fundamental of how to move their bodies through space with strength and speed and accuracy. So I'm just trying to pass the information and the things that I've learned and accomplished on to the next generation."

Seth Rollins also discussed about how he initially got into CrossFit. You can read the full interview by clicking here.