Impact Wrestling Star Having Surgery, Allie Takes Rosemary To Disney World (Video), Laurel Van Ness

By Joshua Gagnon | January 06, 2018

- Above, Allie took Rosemary to Disney World to check out the park and meet Mickie Mouse.

- Former Impact X Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt, announced yesterday on his Twitter that he would be undergoing surgery to fix a torn right Achilles. The injury will keep him out for a good chunk of 2018 with a recovery time between 6-12 months. Impact Wrestling wished Dutt a speedy recovery.

- On this week's episode of Impact, Allie gave her thoughts about being the number one contender for the Knockouts Championship. During the interview, Knockouts Champion, Laurel Van Ness, attacked her. Afterwards, Laurel sent a gif of the attack to Allie.

