Impact Wrestling Star Having Surgery, Allie Takes Rosemary To Disney World (Video), Laurel Van Ness

- Above, Allie took Rosemary to Disney World to check out the park and meet Mickie Mouse.

- Former Impact X Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt, announced yesterday on his Twitter that he would be undergoing surgery to fix a torn right Achilles. The injury will keep him out for a good chunk of 2018 with a recovery time between 6-12 months. Impact Wrestling wished Dutt a speedy recovery.

Starting off my 18th year in pro wrestling the wrong way. My first surgery later today to fix my torn right achilles. Thank God I'm alive and will be fixed to 100%, albeit taking a while! Be safe everyone, even planting your foot can be dangerous! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 5, 2018

Wishing a speedy recovery to @sonjaydutterson and we can't wait to see him back on IMPACT soon! https://t.co/JusXaSpFNg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2018

- On this week's episode of Impact, Allie gave her thoughts about being the number one contender for the Knockouts Championship. During the interview, Knockouts Champion, Laurel Van Ness, attacked her. Afterwards, Laurel sent a gif of the attack to Allie.