WWE Live Event Results From Evansville (1/5): Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Team With Jason Jordan

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Doug F for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Evansville:
* Apollo Crews, Goldust, Rhyno & Slater beat The Club & Miztourage
* Asuka beat Alicia Fox
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore beat Cedric Alexander to retain
* Elias sang. Kane came out and choke-slammed him. Braun Strowman then came out and he and Kane brawled which ended with Braun putting Kane through a table
* Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax in a triple threat tag team match after Sasha made Mandy tap.
* "Woken" Matt Hardy beat Bray Wyatt
* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan beat Samoa Joe & The Bar