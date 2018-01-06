WWE Live Event Results From Evansville (1/5): Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Team With Jason Jordan

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Doug F for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Evansville:

* Apollo Crews, Goldust, Rhyno & Slater beat The Club & Miztourage

* Asuka beat Alicia Fox

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore beat Cedric Alexander to retain

* Elias sang. Kane came out and choke-slammed him. Braun Strowman then came out and he and Kane brawled which ended with Braun putting Kane through a table

* Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax in a triple threat tag team match after Sasha made Mandy tap.

* "Woken" Matt Hardy beat Bray Wyatt

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan beat Samoa Joe & The Bar