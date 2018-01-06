Chris Jericho - Kenny Omega Clip From Tonight's AXS WK 12 Special, MLW Meet & Greet, Bruce Prichard

- Just a reminder that AXS TV will be airing a 3-hour Wrestle Kingdom 12 special tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The clip above from the special looks at the build up to Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight title, while the video below features exclusive interviews with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito about their headlining match at the Tokyo Dome.

- Bruce Prichard and co-host Conrad Thompson will host a live episode of their popular "Something to Wrestle With" podcast at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat NBA game on January 19th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are only $35 for the podcast and the game, you can purchase them at BoxOfGimmicks.com.

- MLW has added a special MLW: Zero Hour meet and greet with Penta El Zero M (formally known as Pentagon Jr.). The iconic luchador will be available for photo opportunities and autographs prior to the start of MLW: Zero Hour, starting at 6pm at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando on January 11th. Unless you are a golden ticket holder, you will need to purchase a Meet & Greet ticket in order to get an autograph or photo with the maniacal martial artist luchador. You can purchase your meet and greet ticket directly here. Note: This meet and greet ticket does not include admission to the MLW show. You must also purchase a ticket to attend MLW: Zero Hour. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available.

Matches signed for January 11th thus far include:

Death Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Super Fight

MVP vs. Low Ki

Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management

Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli

Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)

MJF vs. Brody King

Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins

Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes

The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event: Barrington Hughes, Rhett Giddins, Saieve Al Sabah, Vandal Ortagun, Mike Parrow, Kotto Brazil.

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com. Tickets are on sale now at this link. MLW: Zero Hour will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action.