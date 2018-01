Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Crystal River, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Buddy Murphy

* Cezar Bononi defeated Christopher Dijak

* Taynara Conti and Abbey Laith defeated Reina Gonzalez and Sage Beckett

* Chad Lail defeated Jason

* Heavy Machinery defeated TM-61

* Boa defeated Kona Reeves

* Vanessa Borne defeated Jessie Elaban

* SAnitY's Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated The Authors of Pain and Adrian Jaoude