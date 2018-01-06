Enzo Amore WWE Return Update, Samoa Joe Plugs Live Event, WWE Debuting In Corbin, WWE Shop Clearance

- Despite being replaced by Apollo Crews in the Mixed Match Challenge this week, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore returned to action at last night's WWE live event in Evansville, Indiana. Enzo defeated Cedric Alexander at the show. Enzo was sent to the hospital this past Monday night at RAW for the flu.

- WWEShop.com has added new items to their Clearance section and this weekend, you can get up to 75% off clearance merchandise. There is no code needed, just use this link.

- WWE will be debuting at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky for a SmackDown live event on Saturday, March 10th. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, January 19th at The Arena box office and through Ticketmaster.

- In the video below, Samoa Joe talks to ABC affiliate WSIL News 3 about tonight's WWE live event at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Joe called WWE live events a "fantastic mix of some of the most athletic individuals coming together and doing things that you don't think the human body is capable of doing."

WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois