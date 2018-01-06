Triple H On His Friendship With Road Dogg, AJ Styles Top 10 WWE Moments, Indie Veteran Works WWE NXT

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest moments of WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- Indie veteran Luscious Latasha worked this week's WWE NXT TV tapings, her first appearance for the company. She wrestled Bianca Belair in a match that should air on January 24th.

- Triple H tweeted the following today on his friendship with "Road Dogg" Brian James. It appears these stills are from a 1993 match between the two, which aired on WCW Worldwide. Video from the match is also below: