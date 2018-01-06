WWE Main Event Recap: Akira Tozawa Gets A Win, Mickie James Vs. Dana Brooke

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mickie James and Dana Brooke (with Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke

They exchange wrist locks. Brooke locks in a headlock on James. James sends Brooke to the ropes, Brooke responds with a shoulder block. Brooke clotheslines James. Brooke elbows James in the face. Brooke briefly locks in another headlock, James hits a modified arm-drag. Brooke sends James to the corner. James elbows Brooke in the face. Brooke hits a hurricanruna on James. James hits a pair of clotheslines on James. Brooke drives James into the corner. James briefly locks in a Single Leg Tarantula on Brooke. James hits a neck-breaker on Brooke. James goes for a DDT, Brooke reverses it. Brooke blocks a roll up attempt by James. Brooke takes James to the mat for a bridged roll up. Brooke gets the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap of Sami Zayn defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap Roman Reigns defeating Samoa Joe to retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAW is shown.

Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese make their entrances.

Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

They lock up. Tozawa briefly locks in a headlock before switching to a wrist-lock on Nese. Tozawa strikes Nese in the face. Tozawa stomps on Nese several times in the corner. Nese strikes Tozawa. Nese hits a Leg Drop on Tozawa. Nese pins Tozawa for a two count. Tozawa kicks Nese before hitting a Jumping Senton. Nese rolls out of the ring. Tozawa goes for a Dive, Nese hits a Jumping Kick on Tozawa. Nese pulls Tozawa out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Nese pins Tozawa for a two count as we return from the commercial break. Nese goes for a suplex, Tozawa strikes him with his knee. Nese and Tozawa kick each other at the same time. Nese rolls to the apron. Tozawa strikes Nese to send him to ringside. Tozawa hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Nese. Tozawa rolls Nese into the ring. Tozawa pins Nese for a two count. Nese rolls Tozawa up for a two count. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Nese. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckle. Tozawa hits a Senton from off the top rope on Nese. Tozawa pins Nese for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

A recap of the brawl between Kane and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on RAW is shown to close the show.