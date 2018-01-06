Nia Jax Approaches Apollo Crews Over Titus Worldwide (Video), Sheamus Heavy Bag Video, New WWE DVDs

- Above is the 7th main episode from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel featuring 30 minutes on the heavy bag with boxing & MMA coach Josh Rafferty in South Tampa.

- Two new WWE DVD releases have been confirmed for February - "4 Film Favorites: Ultimate Superstars Collection" and "4 Film Favorites: Essential WWE Collection." WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that the "Ultimate Superstars Collection" will be released on February 13th. The four-disc set will include previously released Superstar documentaries on John Cena (The John Cena Experience), Randy Orton (Evolution of a Predator), Chris Jericho (Breaking The Code: Behind The Walls of Chris Jericho) and Batista (The Animal Unleashed). No word yet on the exact release date for the "Essential WWE Collection" DVD but we will keep you updated.

- We've noted how the storyline for Nia Jax and Apollo Crews' Mixed Match Challenge team is that Nia isn't happy because of Apollo's "baggage" that is Titus Worldwide members Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke. Below is backstage video from last night's WWE live event in Evansville, IN with Nia approaching Crews. Nia says she did campaign for a team with Braun Strowman but she's really happy to team with Crews. She gives props to Crews for being one of the best talents on the roster, calling him a tank, but says she's not too cool about his crew. Nia says they will show the world what they can do together and Crews admits Titus Worldwide is a lot but says they're his family. Nia walks off when Crews tries to get her to do the Titus Worldwide pose but he promises he will get her to do it.