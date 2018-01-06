Sting & Hulk Hogan Reuniting For Photo-Op, Alexa Bliss On Braun Strowman, Big E - Xavier Woods

- Big E defends his UFC 2 Tournament Championship against Xavier Woods in this new video from the "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. The video also features Rusev, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and others.

- WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Hulk Hogan will be reuniting for a photo-op at the Ace Universe Comic Con on Monday, January 15th in Glendale, Arizona. Tickets for the photo-op are $175 and full details can be found at AceUniverse.com. Eric Bischoff, Torrie Wilson and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will also be appearing. Photo-op prices for the wrestling stars are $40 for Bischoff, $100 for Hogan, $85 for Sting, TBA for Hart and $55 for Torrie. Autograph prices are $30 for Bischoff, $80 for Hogan, $150 for Hogan to sign belts, TBA for Hart, $70 for Sting and $40 for Torrie.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on her WWE Mixed Match Challenge team with Braun Strowman: