WWE NXT Returning To Full Sail, Footage From A Billy Gunn Training Seminar, WWE & Merriam-Webster

- Title Match Wrestling posted this video from Billy Gunn's recent WildKat Sports seminar. The former WWE Tough Enough coach hosted the class at WildKat's training center on Thursday in Louisiana.

- We now know that WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University for another round of TV tapings on Wednesday, March 7th. Tickets recently went on sale and are almost sold out. The next NXT TV tapings will take place on Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd at Center Stage in Atlanta, the same place they taped this week. The Full Sail tapings should be the final tapings before "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

- WWE tweeted the official Merriam-Webster dictionary Twitter account after their Word of the Day for Thursday was hornswoggle. This word was announced a few hours before former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle was featured in the latest "Where Are They Now?" episode on YouTube but WWE jokingly claimed it couldn't be a coincidence. You can see the exchange below: