Cody Rhodes Gives Props To Bullet Club Member (Photos), NJPW 2018 Show Lineup, Tetsuya Naito (Video)

- Above is the entrance video used before Tetsuya Naito came out for his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada. The video shows clips from Naito's career. At Wrestle Kingdom 12, Okada was able to retain the title via pinfall after just over 36 minutes.

- NJPW is already rolling out their schedule for a majority of their major shows in the first half of 2018. Among the dates, the biggest news is for the three finals shows of the G1 Climax, NJPW will return to Budokan Hall for the first time in over 15 years. Budokan Hall can hold around 15k fans. Below is a list of the noted shows:

* The New Beginning in Sapporo (January 27 and 28)

* The New Beginning in Osaka (February 10)

* NJPW 46th Anniversary (March 6)

* New Japan Cub Final 2018 (March 21)

* USA: Strong Style Evolved (March 25)

* Sakura Genesis 2018 (April 1)

* Wrestling Hi No Kuni 2018 (April 29)

* Wrestling Dontaku 2018 (May 3 and 4)

* Best of the Super Juniors - Opening Show (May 18)

* Dominion in Osaka (June 9)

* G1 Climax 28 Opening Shows (July 14, 15, and 16)

* G1 Climax 28 Closing Shows (August 10, 11, and 12)

- Marty Scurll defended his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12 and had quite the entrance with mechanical wings. After the match, Scurll mentioned how difficult it was to get those over to Japan. Fellow Bullet Club member, Cody Rhodes, showed a backstage photo of Scurll working (all day) on the wings for the fans. Scurll ended up losing his title to Will Ospreay in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also included Hiromu Takahashi and KUSHIDA.

I hope everyone understands how hard it was for me to get these wings to Japan#villain ?? https://t.co/jTETsZPOju — Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) January 4, 2018