Sting And Hulk Hogan Cut Promos (Videos), 2017 Royal Rumble Full Match, Fans On NBA Stars In WWE

- Above is the full 2017 Royal Rumble match from San Antonio, Texas. The final four came down to Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Chris Jericho. Orton eliminated Reigns to win the match, Chris Jericho was the iron man lasting just over one hour.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which current NBA star would you most like to see in a WWE match?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: LeBron James (44 percent), Stephen Curry (13 percent), DeMarcus Cousins (11 percent), Giannis Antetokounmpo (10 percent), and Dwight Howard (9 percent).

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Hulk Hogan will be reuniting for a photo-op at the Ace Universe Comic Con on Monday, January 15th in Glendale, Arizona. To promote the event, both wrestlers cut promos, Hogan referenced losing to Sting at Starrcade in 1997 and did his usual "Whatcha gonna do?" while Sting tried to do his best Hogan impression, but thought it could use some work.