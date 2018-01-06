- Above, a number of NXT Superstars gave their New Year's Resolutions. Heavy Machinery just wanted the NXT Tag Team Titles, Rhea Ripley said she'll rip the entire women's division apart, and Adam Cole wants to be the NXT Champion in 2018.

- WWE posted a gallery of photos from the "Ruthless Aggression Era" (2000-2004) in celebration of the upcoming Raw 25th Anniversary. The collection includes, Triple H with DX, The Hardys, The Dudleys, Lita, Kurt Angle, the WCW/ECW invasion, and much more.

- Dash Wilder of The Revival tweeted at Raw General Manager Kurt Angle about giving the Top Guys a shot at Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan's Raw Tag Titles. He reminded Angle they are undefeated as a team since coming to the main roster. Scott Dawson had been out of action since August with a right bicep injury, but made his return to TV last month.