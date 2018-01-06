Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar

WWE superstar Braun Strowman was recently on ESPN Radio's J&J Show to promote the upcoming Raw event in Memphis, Tennessee. Strowman talked about how the "get these hands" phrase he said to Heath Slater on the recent Raw caught so much attention on social media. Strowman admitted that he was very surprised that it received so much attention, since most of the stuff that comes out of his mouth is "random garbage," and he'll "hit one that strikes a nerve to everyone" every once in a while like he did with that phrase. He added that he is petitioning to get a "Get These Hands" t-shirt released by WWE.

When asked about the best part of being Braun Strowman, he feels it is the fact that his character outside of WWE is nearly a 180-degree difference than his character on-screen. He stated that he is pretty easy going and a fun-loving guy away from WWE, so he likes being able to play a mean monster in front of the camera. The hardest part, in his opinion, is that he does not have any privacy during his everyday life, as he cannot "blend in and be normal." As a result, he does not go to malls anymore, due to everyone stopping him and 30-minute trips turn to two hours.

Strowman added that, with adult fans, he can be more "Braunish" and shoo them off. However, Strowman feels that he cannot do that with the kids, since they are his favorite part of being a WWE superstar.

"When it comes to the kids, I always have time for [them]," said Strowman. "Literally, that is my favorite part about being a WWE superstar is the influence that we get to [have] with the little ones. Just seeing their faces, walking around the arena now that, per se, I'm more liked by the crowd and almost a good guy. Just on my way out of the ring high-fiving the kids, just the looks on their face. I mean, it's really, really special. There's so many opportunities to open a kid's eyes and show them a window of things that they're not used to seeing. Just that little split second when I stop on my time just to give them a handshake or a high five. That, in my opinion, leaves a lasting impression... At the end of the day, that's the best part about all of this."

Source: J&J Show