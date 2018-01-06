Former WWE And Impact Wrestling Star Christy Hemme Gives Birth To Quadruplets

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Christy Hemme has given birth to quadruplets.

The 37-year-old revealed the big news in a tweet on Saturday, saying that her surgery went well and all four babies — three boys and one girl — are safe.

Surgery went extremely well! Christy and all 4 babies are safe! pic.twitter.com/OI11LPwNAp — Christy (@hemmepowered) January 7, 2018

Hemme has been documenting her high-risk pregnancy on YouTube and in this video below, said she expected to give birth on Saturday. She also notes that her newborns share the same birthday as her first child, a girl named Charlie Rose, who was born on January 6, 2015.

Hemme was the winner of WWE's inaugural Diva Search in 2004, with a prize of a one-year WWE talent contract worth $250,000. She stayed with WWE until December 2005 and would join Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling) in April 2006. She worked as a wrestler through 2009 and stayed on as a ring announcer until 2016.